To tackle COVID-19 pandemic, experts have asked people to take a number of precautions including using masks, washing hands with soap and using sanitizer. However, the Ministry of Health has advised to avoid excessive use of hand sanitizer.

It is suggested to wash your hands with soap instead. Excessive use of hand sanitizer can be harmful for health. Let’s know how it can harm our hands and body.

Actually, chemicals such as Benzalkonium chloride are used in making hand sanitizers. The advantage of this cahloride is that it almost completely kills germs on the skin of the hand, but its overuse can also cause problems such as allergies, itching or burning, especially those whose skin is extremely sensitive.

Triclosan is also used in making hand sanitizers which is an antibacterial and antifungal agent. It absorbs our skin in a moment. Because of this, it enters our body. If it is used in limited quantity then it is okay, otherwise it can also have its disadvantages.

Increased use of hand sanitizer also leads to increased dryness. However, it can also be caused by excessive use of soap. Therefore, it is better to consult a doctor for this, so that there is no skin problem.

Nowadays aromatic sanitizers are also coming in the market. In such a situation it can be more harmful for those who are more sensitive. Such sanitizers can cause stress for them, as many types of chemicals are used.

Excess use of hand sanitizer can also affect children’s health. Since it happens many times that children are not able to tell any problem to the parents what is the problem. In such cases, excessive use of hand sanitizer can make them irritable and sick. So it is better to wash your hands with soap as much as possible.