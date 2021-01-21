In winter, most people have a habit of bathing in hot water. However, experts believe that it is harmful for the body. This is believed to be because the keratin present in hot water damages the skin cells. This causes skin itching, dryness and rashes.

Just as bathing with hot water causes damage, wearing hot clothes also causes harm. This makes your body a victim of overheating.

Actually, our immune system produces white blood cells (WBC) when it gets cold, which protects us from infections and diseases. However, due to overheating of the body, it does not work.

At the same time, over eating during winter should also be avoided. In winter, our digestion process is slow than in summer, so vegetables and fruits with maximum fiber should be eaten. In winter, the idea of ​​keeping the body warm with tea and coffee is good. But perhaps you are forgetting that too much caffeine is harmful for the body.

It affects fertility: One of the papers presented by scientists’ state that having a hot water bath for more than 30 minutes can affect one’s ability to procreate. So, those who have fertility issues are advised by doctors to have cold water bath. Soaking in a tub of hot water is definitely not advisable.

It can make you lazy: A hot water bath makes you so relaxed that you will want to take a nap as soon as you come out of the bathroom. In the other words, your morning bath will do nothing to heighten your senses to tackle a brand new day, instead it is most likely to make you lethargic.

It can cause skin to wrinkle faster: Everyone wishes for younger-looking skin, but regular hot water baths can make your skin look wrinkled and haggard way too early. Moreover, bathing in hot water can turn into an addiction and your body might demand hot water even during summer.