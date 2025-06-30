In this world of social media, users are desperately in the race. They go to every limit to turn popular overnight, and sometimes that not only proves costly but also makes the viewers roll with laughter. One such video is making the rounds. The video shows a girl lying comfortably on a wooden bridge over a fast-flowing river, in a location that appears to be a hill station. The camera and style are set for an Instagram reel. But there is a problem in the scene, while making the reel, the creator’s phone (most probably an iPhone) peeks out of her pocket.

As soon as the girl moves a little, her precious phone slips from her pocket and jumps straight into the river. The camera catches a glimpse of the floating phone, and then there is silence! The video ends there, but for viewers, this clip becomes the icing on the cake.

रील के चक्कर में दीदी ने अपना भारी नुकसान कर लिया दीदी का यह दुख कई हफ्तों में खत्म होगा 😄 pic.twitter.com/iL4MJe0dDi — Rupali Gautam (@Rupali_Gautam19) June 28, 2025

The video has been shared from an account named @Rupali_Gautam19, and it has been viewed by millions of people so far. While many people have liked the video, some social media users are also giving different reactions. One user wrote, “I lost one lakh rupees in the process of making a reel.” Another user commented, “What kind of hobby is this, brother?” While yet another user said, “I just want to be this rich.”