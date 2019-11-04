New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is in Delhi, for the shooting of The White Tiger also starring Rajkummar Rao, is having a tough time working, thanks to the high pollution levels in the city.

For the uninitiated, Delhi recorded the worst air quality index in the last three years Sunday. The 37-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram profile and wrote, “Shoot days for The White Tiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We are blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone.” She added the hashtags #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions and #righttobreathe to the post.

Meanwhile, take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

It wasn’t just Priyanka who was bothered by the Delhi air, model Lisa Ray, who was in the city recently, posted images of herself wearing a mask. An excerpt from her post read, “As an individual with compromised immunity due to the maintenance therapy, I’m on for my condition, just can’t take a chance with the appalling conditions in Delhi. If Beijing could clean up its act, what it’s gonna take to clean up our nation’s capital?”

See Lisa Ray’s post here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Zaira Wasim. The actress’ line-up of films includes Netflix’ The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Netflix’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka recently dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Disney’s Frozen 2, along with her cousin Parineeti Chopra.