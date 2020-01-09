Konark: After launching beautification and peripheral development projects for Srimandir in Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, the state government has initiated process to develop and beautify the surroundings of world famous Sun temple here.

5T secretary VK Pandian Thursday made a surprise visit to the 13th century shrine and held discussions with senior officials of the district administration.

The 5T secretary reached Konark early in the morning and inspected the surroundings of Black Pagoda and several other places including Chandrabhaga beach, sources said. Works department secretary and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) superintendent Arun Kumar Mallick and officials of various departments were present during the 5T secretary’s visit.

The 5T secretary also examined a blueprint prepared by the district administration for peripheral development of the Sun temple.

“The state government is planning to beautify the surroundings of the temple and ensure a special status for the Konark town in the world tourism map,” said a source in the district administration.