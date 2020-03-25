Mumbai: Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor died of cancer in 2012.

Mona was a successful business woman and film producer. On her death anniversary, let us learn some interesting facts related to her life.

Mona Kapoor was the CEO of Future Studios, the largest ready-to-shoot, fully furnished, indoor shooting studio in Mumbai. Mona had a multi-faceted career; she successfully handled the manpower for ‘Business Aids’ & ‘Machine Exports’, in which she was a partner. As a director of FCL, she was the production co-ordinator for the films Sheesha starring Mithun Chakraborty, Munmun Sen and Mallika Sarabhai and Farishtey starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi and Rajnikanth.

Mona also served as a Jury Member of the Indian Telly Awards in 2005

In 1983, Mona married Boney Kapoor. Their son Arjun Kapoor was born in 1985 and his sister Anshula in 1990.

Unhappy with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage, Mona once said in an interview: “I was married to Boney who was 10 years elder to me. I was 19 when I married him. It was an arranged marriage and I was 13 years old. This is the reason why I was shocked when I came to know that my husband loves someone else.”

“There was nothing left in the relationship to give another chance as Sridevi was pregnant by that time. It was better to move on,” she added.

Mona also said in the interview that their marriage had a bad effect on the children as well. “My son Arjun and daughter Anshula were in school then. They had to face taunts but they became strong and understood the whole condition,” she said.