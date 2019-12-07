Mumbai: Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani has cemented her place in the film industry with back to back hit movies. The gorgeous actress, who started her career with Fugly in 2014, has created a niche for herself and established herself as one of the most sought after actresses.

Now, the Bharat Ane Nenu actress is on a signing spree. She is on a high note and has many good offers in her kitty. She is gearing up for her upcoming film Good Newwz also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this comedy drama film, Kiara will play the role of a pregnant woman.

But did you know, before foraying into the Hindi film industry, Kiara was a part of her mother’s pre-school? Sharing about it, the actor told Bombay Times, “Before I became an actor, my first job was at my mother’s pre-school. I used to be there by 7 am and take care of the kids. I have done it all when it comes to handling children. I sang nursery rhymes, made them learn alphabets and numbers and even changed their diapers.”

Kiara received many accolades for her portrayal of Preeti in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She was opposite Shahid Kapoor. Kiara has proved herself in MS Dhoni, Machine, Lust Stories and Kalank.

Kiara has also created her place in the in South films.

Talking about the film Good Newwz, she will play an important role also starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from this, Laxmi Bomb, Indu Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah are also in her kitty.