Mumbai: Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani has cemented her place in the film industry with back to back hit movies. The gorgeous actress, who started her career with Fugly in 2014, has created a niche for herself and established herself as one of the most sought after actresses.
Now, the Bharat Ane Nenu actress is on a signing spree. She is on a high note and has many good offers in her kitty. She is gearing up for her upcoming film Good Newwz also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this comedy drama film, Kiara will play the role of a pregnant woman.
But did you know, before foraying into the Hindi film industry, Kiara was a part of her mother’s pre-school? Sharing about it, the actor told Bombay Times, “Before I became an actor, my first job was at my mother’s pre-school. I used to be there by 7 am and take care of the kids. I have done it all when it comes to handling children. I sang nursery rhymes, made them learn alphabets and numbers and even changed their diapers.”
View this post on Instagram
#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film❤️ Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them. Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar @@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully. To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial Thankyou for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hardwork! My personal team- @jubindesai @raveesh_dhanu @makeupbylekha @hairbyseema @a_little_sip_of_fashion @simrantalwar13 @aajani21 #santosh for having my back all along. But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story❤🙏
Kiara received many accolades for her portrayal of Preeti in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She was opposite Shahid Kapoor. Kiara has proved herself in MS Dhoni, Machine, Lust Stories and Kalank.
Kiara has also created her place in the in South films.
Talking about the film Good Newwz, she will play an important role also starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from this, Laxmi Bomb, Indu Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah are also in her kitty.