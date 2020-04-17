Mumbai: After scoring the hit love songs Bekhayali and Mere sohneya, singer Sachet Tandon is all set to collaborate with TikTok star Mr. Faisu for a new track titled Bewafai.

The track is composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir.

“It was new ground for me and the role got me out of my comfort zone. Director Ashish Panda kept encouraging me to push my limits as an actor. It felt like I was shooting for a short film with a pretty intense line of storytelling,” Mr. Faisu said.

Presented by T-Series, Bewafai has been shot in Meghalaya. The track, which also features actors Musskan Sethi and Aadil Khan, will be out April 20.