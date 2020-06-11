Brussels: A Belgian Prince who contracted coronavirus after attending a party during lockdown in Spain, has been fined 10,400 euros ($11,800), the media reported.

Prince Joachim, a nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe and 10th in line to the throne, was issued with the penalty Wednesday for failing to observe a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in Spain, reports the BBC.

He has 15 days to pay the fine, in which case the amount will be reduced by half.

The prince, 28, arrived in Spain for an internship May 24, but attended a gathering in the southern city of Cordoba two days later.

He has since apologised.

Spain had imposed a mandatory two-week quarantine for all international arrivals May 15.

