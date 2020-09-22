Puri: You would have heard of butterflies having patterns resembling two eyes of Lord Jagannath. You would also have often seen clouds taking shape of Lord Shiva or certain animals.

But have you ever heard about or seen of crabs having patterns on their shells that look like the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu – Lord Narasingha!

Yes, such a crab was spotted in Odisha’s Puri Sunday. A picture of the crab has gone viral since.

According to reports, Arakhita Behera and Janarddan Behera from Penthakata area in the town had gone to the seashore to buy fish. There were many fishing boats on the beach with fishes in the net. The duo’s attention was suddenly drawn towards a certain crab in the net. They were surprised to see a pattern on its shell looking like Lord Narasingha. They asked the fishermen to get it out and clicked some photographs.

The pattern on the crab shell also puzzled everyone present on the scene including the fishermen who were taken aback. The fishermen said they have never seen such a crab in their lifetime.

Notably, a butterfly with a pattern on its wings that look like two snakes raising their hoods on both sides was spotted in Koraput town a while back. Such butterflies are classified as atlas moth. That said, the species, to which this crab belongs to, is yet to be known.

PNN