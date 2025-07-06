If you’re scrolling for your daily dose of feel-good content, this viral video will make your heart smile.

The clip, now trending on social media, begins outside a school just as the day ends. Students pour out, laughing, chatting, and heading home.

But one girl stands out—not just for her calm demeanour but for who is waiting to pick her up.

She walks toward a wooden structure sitting by the roadside. A dog is calmly resting beside it.

On top of the structure is a small seat. Without a word, she climbs on and takes a seat.

What happens next is stealing hearts across the internet.

Watch the viral video:

Dog picks up a little girl from school every day with a car made by het father.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ydMbgxLK3T — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 5, 2025

The dog stands up, moves to the front of the structure, and places his head through a loop—revealing that the “wooden structure” is actually a miniature cart. And yes, the dog is the driver!

The dog then begins pulling the cart like a seasoned chauffeur. They roll down the road with ease, moving through traffic like pros.

The girl sits quietly and confidently—like she knows she’s got the best ride in town.

The video ends with the cart pulling into what looks like their home, as if it’s just another day of school drop-off, doggo-style.

It’s no surprise the clip has gone viral. People are calling her the coolest girl in school, and the dog? He’s being dubbed “the best driver in the world.”

This viral video is more than just cute—it’s a wholesome reminder that loyalty and love don’t need engines to move.

PNN