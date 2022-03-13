Berhampur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress appear to be on the back foot in the elections to 42-ward-strong Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) while the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is far ahead of the saffron party, given the fact that three BJD corporators were elected uncontested in three wards.

The uncontested candidates of the BJD are Surendra Moharana (ward-32), Samir Mishra (ward-35) and R Pabani (ward-15).

On the other hand, the BJP has failed to get candidates for six wards. The BJP could not field a candidate for ward 15 while a woman nominee for corporator post in ward-25 is missing.

Besides, the BJP nominees have taken back their nominations in ward 13, 24, 32 and 35.

However, BJP leader Kanhu Pati, who is looking after party’s campaigning for the urban local body polls, alleged that some supporters of the ruling party had scared the BJP candidates into withdrawing their nominations.

Many party workers observed that without going through political status of the party in some wards, names of party nominees were selected in a hurry, which led to such a situation.

On the other hand, Congress has also fallen behind in campaigning. The party leaders discussed organisational matters at a meeting here Friday.

Congress district unit president Ramesh Jena will work out strategy and campaign for the party mayoral nominee Manju Rath. The Congress has failed to field candidates in 17 wards, but is trying to support some independent candidates.

