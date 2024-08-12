Manchester: England captain Ben Stokes suffered a hamstring injury while playing in a The Hundred men’s competition match on Sunday and is in doubt for his side’s three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting in Manchester August 21.

Stokes is set to have scans on Monday to confirm the extent of the injury, according to Harry Brook. “It doesn’t look great, unfortunately, I will get a scan tomorrow and see how it is,” Brook said at the end of the match.

The England all-rounder pulled up sore when attempting a quick single while playing for the Northern Superchargers against the Manchester Originals in England’s The Hundred competition at Old Trafford and was forced to leave the field. He was appeared later on crutches, before returning to the team dugout to watch the Superchargers record a narrow seven-wicket victory over their fellow northern rival.

Stokes made a successful return to bowling during the West Indies series last month after injuries had limited his role with the ball during last year’s Ashes against Australia and the away series in India earlier this year.

England are already missing the services of Zak Crawley for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Dan Lawrence is set to open the batting in his absence, with Jordan Cox called into their squad as batting cover last week.

Following three Tests against Sri Lanka, England are scheduled to travel to Pakistan in October for a three-match series.