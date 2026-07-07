Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas Tuesday appeared before the police for questioning in connection with the alleged mismanagement during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour event held in Kolkata last year.

Acting on a notice served by the police Saturday, Biswas reached the officers of Bidhannagar South Police Station at around 10 a.m., accompanied by his lawyer.

The police questioned the Trinamool Congress leader as part of the ongoing investigation into the case. This was his second appearance before investigators after June 18. Earlier, he had skipped multiple summons issued by the Bidhannagar Police before eventually appearing following interim legal protection granted by the Calcutta High Court.

The case stems from an FIR lodged by the event’s principal organiser, Satadru Dutta, who accused Biswas of playing a key role in the alleged mismanagement and chaos that unfolded at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake during Messi’s appearance December 13 last year.

Following the FIR, police repeatedly summoned Biswas for questioning. He subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection from any coercive action. A single bench initially granted him interim protection until July 2, enabling him to appear before investigators June 18 without the risk of arrest.

Dutta later challenged the protection order before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court. However, the division bench declined to interfere with the earlier order and upheld the relief granted to Biswas. The protection was subsequently extended until August 17, allowing the former minister to continue cooperating with the investigation while remaining protected from coercive action.

Dutta, who was arrested following the alleged chaos at the Yuva Bharati Sports Complex after Messi’s visit, has repeatedly accused Biswas of being responsible for the security lapses and organisational failures that marred the event. After the change of government in the state, he filed a fresh complaint with the Bidhannagar Police reiterating those allegations.

According to Dutta, around 70,000 tickets were printed for the event. He alleged that Biswas took nearly 22,000 tickets by virtue of his official position and later distributed them among associates or sold them.

Dutta has also held the former minister responsible for the crowd mismanagement and the chaos witnessed during the high-profile football event.