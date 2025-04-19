Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Saturday met family members of a man and his son, who were killed during violence over anti-Waqf Act protests in Murshidabad, and other victims of the riot-affected areas of the district and assured them of all possible support.

Bose, on Saturday, first met family members of the deceased duo, identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, at their house in Jafrabad locality in Shamsherganj and listened to their pleas and demands for security.

“I will look into your requests, There are three to four suggestions. They have asked for permanent BSF outposts in the locality as they were concerned about their security. I will take up the matter with the appropriate authorities. Some proactive action will definitely be taken. I have also shared with them the ‘Peace Room’ number (Raj Bhavan helpline),” Bose told reporters after visiting their residence.

Inconsolable family members of the deceased were seen falling to the governor’s feet, pleading for justice and their security.

Later, after speaking to locals in Dhulian Bazar area, Bose said, “I have asked them (the victims) to feel free to talk to me. They want justice, and they will get justice. I am with the people of Bengal. I will function within the Constitution of India and establish the rule of law.

Bose said that he would personally look into the demands of the locals in Dhulian and Betbona in Shamsherganj.

“There are many demands of the people. First, they want justice. Second, they want peace, and third, they want a permanent BSF camp there. All these will be taken with all seriousness and will be taken up with the appropriate authorities for appropriate action. I will take it up personally for the people of Bengal,” he said.

He, however, declined to comment on whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should visit the riot-affected district or not.

Asked about the situation in the affected areas, Bose said though “it was under control ” following the deployment of the central forces there, the scars of the violence have remained in the minds of the locals.

“After the central forces have come, the state forces are now acting in unison, and the situation is under control, but the scars left by this event on the affected parties remain. The feelings of people are suffering. That needs to be addressed. I will certainly be in communication with the chief minister, the Government of India and all authorities who are involved in that and will give feedback to the people also. It’s my duty to report to the authorities about what I see in the field and my observations about it,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers staged a demonstration, putting up road blockades at Betbona in Jafrabad, demanding that the governor, whose convoy had left the place, return and listen to them.

Bose subsequently came back to Betbona, held a discussion with the villagers and pacified them, the official said.

At least three people, including the father and son, died and over 274 have been arrested in connection with violence over the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12.

Before starting his journey for Shamsherganj, Bose spoke to members of some affected families at a guest house in Farakka, the official said.

Friday, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s request to postpone his visit, Bose visited Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary relief camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

PTI