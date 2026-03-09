Kolkata: The West Bengal government had replied to the clarifications sought by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding protocol violations during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state Saturday.

The MHA had sought the report from the office of the Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, Sunday morning, fixing 5 P.M. of the same day as the deadline for replying to the query.

Although an insider from the state secretariat confirmed that a detailed reply on the clarification sought by the MHA had been sent he refused to spell out the detailed contents of the report and remained limited to stating that point-by-point clarifications were given on the points of protocol violations raised by the MHA.

In fact, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sunday, had given some indications on what would be the clarifications on protocol violations that the state government led by her would give to the MHA.

“After the President landed at Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri Monday, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor, Goutam Deb, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, and the Commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMC) were present at the airport to receive her as per the protocol. There was no protocol violation. There was no plan for me as the Chief Minister to welcome her or be on stage at the event. Since the district administration was present there, there was no question of breach of protocol,” the Chief Minister said Sunday evening.

The President was supposed to arrive in North Bengal Friday afternoon. The visit was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

The President landed at Bagdogra airport at 11:30 AM Saturday. She was supposed to attend a function of the tribal community in the Phansidewa area near Siliguri in Darjeeling district, but the venue was later changed to Gossaipur.

Following the venue change controversy, the President expressed her dissatisfaction. Later, she went to Phansidewa, where the event was supposed to be held originally. From there, President Murmu resorted to mild criticism of the state administration, while maintaining that Mamata Banerjee was like her younger sister.

The President also pointed out that neither the Chief Minister nor any of her Cabinet colleagues met her during her visit to the state, which was against established traditions and protocols whenever the President visits a place.

Following her statements, a war of words broke out between BJP leaders and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and finally, Sunday morning, the MHA sought clarifications from the state government on the protocol violations.