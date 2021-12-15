Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday condoled the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu December 8.

Dhankhar said his exemplary service to the nation will always be a motivating force.

“Extremely anguished at passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh @IAF_MCC who served nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. His commendable, exemplary service to the nation will never be forgotten & be ever motivating force. Condolences to his family & friends,” the governor tweeted.

Extremely anguished at passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh @IAF_MCC who served nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. His commendable exemplary service to the nation will never be forgotten & be ever motivating force. Condolences to his family & friends. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 15, 2021

Banerjee said the air warrior’s invaluable service will forever be remembered.

“Pained to hear about the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. The entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the CM said in a tweet.

Pained to hear about the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. The entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Singh, who died Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.