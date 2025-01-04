Kolkata: West Bengal minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay entered into a verbal spat on Vidyasagar bridge across river Hooghly over alleged blowing of a car horn.

While Supriyo claimed that the Tamluk MP used foul language against him, Gangopadhyay maintained that it was the minister who had used unparliamentary language against him Friday night.

“Babul Supriyo stopped my vehicle and used foul language,” Gangopadhyay said, claiming that the minister was apparently protesting the blowing of the horn, which he said occurred behind another car and not that of Supriyo’s vehicle.

Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, said that Supriyo had stepped out of his car and used foul language against him.

Supriyo, the West Bengal Information Technology and Electronics minister, however, claimed that he had only wanted to tell Gangopadhyay that his vehicle was being driven fast using a hooter.

“But he (Gangopadhyay) used foul language against me as I approached him,” the singer-turned-politician said.

Supriyo, who was a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government earlier, had left the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress in September 2021.

In October last year, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay were involved in an ugly spat during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

