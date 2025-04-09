Kolkata: Massive protests have erupted in different districts of West Bengal Wednesday over the cancellation of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools following an order of the Supreme Court (SC) last week cancelling West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) panel for 2016.

Sacked employees assembled in different offices associated with the state Education Department, demanding immediate action on the part of the state government and WBSSC in segregating the “genuine” candidates from the “tainted” ones getting jobs against payment of money.

At places, especially at Kasba in South Kolkata, the police had to resort to massive lathi-charge to dispel the sacked employees assembled in front of the offices of the district inspectors of schools.

Last week, the SC upheld a previous order of the Calcutta High Court, cancelling the panel of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs on the grounds that the state government and the commission segregate the “genuine” candidates from the “tainted” ones.

Wednesday, the sacked employees assembled in front of the office of the district inspector of schools at the Kasba, where a huge police contingent was present to prevent the agitators from entering the office.

The main gate of the office building was locked, and barricades were raised in front of the office. However, after some time, the sacked employees removed the barricades, broke the lock, and barged into the office.

Thereafter, scuffles between the cops and the protestors broke out, and the police had to resort to a massive lathi-charge to disperse the employees.

Some of the protesters have also received injuries following the massive lathi-charge.

“We are genuine candidates. So we are forced to hit the street and the state government is suppressing our movement by using force,” said an injured protester.

At Chinsurah in Hooghly district, a group of protesting employees marched to the office of the district inspector of schools and, after protesting there for some time, locked the office from the outside.

A similar incident has been reported from Siliguri in the Darjeeling district, where the protesters locked the office of the district inspector of schools from the outside.

Another group of protesters blocked the busy G.T. Road at Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, resulting in massive traffic congestion.

At the time of filing this report, similar protests, scuffles between cops and protesters and police lathi-charge have surfaced from other districts like Malda, South Dinajpur. East Midnapore and West Midnapore, among others.

