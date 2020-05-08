Mumbai: Bengali actress Paoli Dam, who is waiting for the new season of the bilingual web series Kaali 2 has said that the show is a homage to womanhood. Paoli informed that she enjoyed doing all the action sequences in the show.

Paoli’s reactions

The trailer of the show has been released and Paoli spoke about the series. “There is a place for everyone’s truth in this world. Kaali 2 will show people the strength and perseverance needed to fight for their truth. The show is a homage to womanhood. It is a celebration of power and femininity through the eyes of ‘Kaali’. It is a power-packed action thriller and I was quite pumped about the action sequences,” said the actress.

Ensemble cast

Paoli plays a mother who is admired for her strength, tenacity and perseverance. In the web series she will go against all odds for her son.

The first season of the show was shot in Bengali. The second season is created and directed by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen. The ensemble cast includes Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vidya Malvade among others. “We shot both in Hindi and Bengali, which was a great experience for my co-stars as well as me,” Paoli said.

Kaali 2 is set to release on May 29 on the OTT platform ‘ZEE5’.

Agencies