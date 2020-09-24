Mumbai: Streaming platform ZEE5 announced Wednesday its next feature. It will be suspense thriller titled Raat Baaki Hai. The ZEE5 original is based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunje-1990, which was set in Rajasthan. The suspense thriller will feature actors Paoli Dam, Anup Soni and Rahul Dev in the lead. It has been described as a tale of ‘love, deceit and revenge’.

It film revolves around one night where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years. They meet under strange circumstances. One is on a run for being a murder suspect. As the story unfolds, the unexpected twists and turns will stun the audience, as per the official synopsis.

Avinash Das will direct the movie for the streamer.

Paoli made her digital debut with ZEE5’s popular Kaali franchise. She said she is happy to collaborate with the platform again.

“I have had a great association with the ZEE5 family. I made my digital debut with the hugely popular Kaali franchise. Now I am back with Raat Baaki Hai,” Paoli said in a statement.

“I have been shooting in a palace in Rajasthan. The film has a regal dark vibe to it. The story revolves around one golden night that turns into an unexpected turn of events and twists,” the actor added.

The team began shooting for the film in Rajasthan last week. Raat Baaki Hai is expected to premiere on ZEE5 later this year.