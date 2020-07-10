West Bengal: A 26-year-old actress from Bijoygarh area of ​​West Bengal was allegedly raped, Wednesday.

The actress lodged a complaint at Jadavpur Police Station July 8. Investigations into the case are underway. The actress has worked in few TV shows including Saath Bhai Champa.

According to reports, July 5, one of her acquaintances had reached the flat seeking financial help. Finding the actress alone, he took advantage of her and reportedly raped her. In a statement to the police, the actress said that she lives alone in the flat.

The actress said that the accused not only raped her but also made a video of the incident and threatened to release it if she lodged a complaint. However, despite this, gathering courage, the actress lodged a complaint with the police.

Giving information about the incident, the police said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376/506 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is under investigation. The accused is a businessman and a former acquaintance of the actress. The accused had good terms with the victim but later deteriorated due to unknown reasons.

The actress is originally from Nadia. She lives in Kolkata to pursue her career in modeling and acting. The first actress had a good relationship with the accused.

During the lockdown, the boy allegedly contacted her on Facebook and requested to meet her. At first, the actress refused to meet him, but when the young man suffered loss in business and asked for financial help, the actress invited her to her home. Initially he was fine but later he misbehaved with the actress.