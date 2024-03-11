Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said Monday that the agencies have almost tracked the suspected bomber in the Bengaluru cafe blast case.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, “The identity of the bomber has been almost tracked. The special wing of City Crime Branch (CCB) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths are further ascertaining it.”

The NIA March 9 released photos and videos of the suspected bomber and declared Rs 10 lakh reward for any clues and information leading to the arrest of the suspected bomber.

The CCB has formed seven to eight teams to track and nab the accused.

The incident took place March 1 at the Rameshwaram Cafe located in Brookfield on the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) Road in Bengaluru.

Reacting to a statement of BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde proposing to change the Indian Constitution, he stated that PM Modi has appreciated the Constitution. He has even stated that if not for the Constitution, he would not have become the PM. “Mere distancing from the statements is not enough for the BJP, action must be initiated against MP Hegde,” Parameshwara urged.

Talking about the finalisation of tickets to the Lok Sabha polls, he said that the list of Congress candidates is going to be finalised by the evening. “The process will have to be expedited. The list of 21 candidates will get a nod and by evening a clear picture will be there,” said Parameshwara.

IANS