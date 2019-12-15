Bengaluru: The trial-run of the smart parking facility will begin here Monday. “The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is setting up smart parking across Bengaluru for 3,300 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers,” tweeted BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

The first such parking facility would be on Kasturba Road, said Kumar who inspected the facility with the Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar.

Rs 30 would be charged for the first 50-minute parking. For the next hour onwards, users would have to pay Rs 30 per hour via cashless payment modes. The users will have to pay the parking charge within five minutes of parking a vehicle through a mobile app or a parking meter.

Kumar also posted pictures of the parking facility on Kasturba Road, with lanes marked and also a parking spot reserved for specially-abled people. “Dynamic signage has been installed along with one meter with rain shelter for transaction,” he said.

The commissioner said a patrol vehicle had been assigned to supervise the parking facility and a control booth had been set up, linked to the CCTV cameras focusing on the parking spot to prevent theft and damage.

Mayor Kumar said the smart parking facility was one of the several projects undertaken to bust the traffic gridlocks in this tech hub. “This project is one among our several projects taken up to reduce the notorious traffic gridlock and also the finest example of how technology can solve our everyday problems,” said the mayor.

