Berhampur: Three students of ‘Fitter Trade Department’ in ITI, Berhamapur have developed an e-cycle which is designed by KVR Chary, director of Indian Institute Science Education and Research (IISER).

The three students who developed the cycle are Aditya Sahu (fitter), Narayan Sethi (fitter) and T Srinivas Rao (fitter) under the technical supervision of Gayachand Sahu, instructor, sources said.

Director Chary in his address hailed the efforts and innovations of students. He said the cycle would cater for the needs of the middle and lower middle class people.

“The present generation is facing a rapid increase in environmental pollution coupled with manifold increase in fuel price. Hence, the e-cycle would be able to mitigate these problems,” Chary said.

Though the market price of the e-cycle would be Rs 20,000, the one developed by the students will come at a cost of Rs 6,000.

While designing the e-cycle, the students have kept in mind not only the cost, but also the emerging pollution threat, claimed Principal of ITI Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahi.

Once charged, the cycle can run up to 25 km and when battery is exhausted, one can easily paddle it like a normal cycle to reach the destination, informed Panigrahi.

The bicycle is equipped with two batteries of 12 volts and a DC motor of 24 watt. The maximum speed the bicycle can attain is 35/kmph.

