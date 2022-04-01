Berhampur: Absence of regular teachers at the study centre of National Open School in Berhampur Circle Jail has hit the studies of the inmates and this at a time when 41 inmates are all set to appear for Class X and XII examinations this month.

Reports said 52 inmates had registered their names for the final examinations of Class X and Class XII. Out of them, 44 had registered their names for Class X while 8 for Class XII exams.

However, their numbers declined after nine out of 44 inmates registering for Class X examination and two out of 8 inmates for Class XII were released on bail.

As a result, 35 inmates will now sit in Class X examination scheduled for April 7 while six will appear for Class XII examination, jailor Satya Narayan Behera said.

Providing education and vocational training to the prisoners is part of a move by the prison authorities and the state government to help under-trial and other prisoners return back to mainstream.

However, lack of regular teachers in the study centre has shattered their dreams.

As many as 850 prisoners hailing from various districts are currently lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail out of which many inmates have evinced their interest in receiving higher education.

Keeping these things in mind, the jail authorities have established an open school in the circle jail premises.

Earlier, many prisoners have received higher education during their period of stay in the jail and have put it into work after their release from the jail.

However, for lack of teachers and Covid pandemic the inmates were unable to appear their respective examinations for the last three years.

The jail authorities have taken special measures for the studies and examination of the inmates. They have also appointed three prisoners to teach and prepare the inmates for their examinations.

The prisoners who have been appointed as teachers are all graduates. The Circle Jail and a Kendriya Vidyalaya nearby have been selected as examination centres.

The jail authorities will receive the question papers in Sanchar mode (online) which will then be distributed to the inmates to write answers. The candidates were issued admit cards/hall tickets for examinations.

The answer sheets of the inmates will be sent to NOS authorities through post for evaluation and declaration of results, Behera added.

PNN