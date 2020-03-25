Berhampur: As the Health Department has issued advisory to use sanitiser at workplace if hand washing facility is not available, students of IISER and ITI in Berhampur have taken up the task of making hand sanitisers for distribution among government employees.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur and an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) have jointly produced the hand sanitisers for distribution to state government employees who are on duty amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

“We have produced around 350 bottles of 30ml hand sanitisers for use by on-duty government employees. We will hand these over to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation for distribution,” ITI principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said.

“As there is an acute shortage of hand sanitisers in the market due to sudden surge in demand, we have decided to give them away to government employees for free,” Panigrahy said.

The hand sanitisers were produced at an IISER laboratory under the supervision of Panigrahy and three staff of the ITI along with faculty members of the institute’s department of chemistry.

In view of the shortage of hand sanitisers, some traders in the town are selling products of much inferior quality at inflated prices.

“Our hand sanitisers have been produced as per World Health Organisation recommendations,” said Rakesh Pathak, head of the department of chemistry, IISER, Berhampur.

PNN