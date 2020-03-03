Berhampur: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday raided houses and properties of a Superintending Engineer (R & B) Berhampur on charges of amassing disproportionate assets, SP Mayadhar Swain said.

The accused has been identified as Binod Chandra Padhi, serving as a Superintending Engineer of Berhampur works department.

According to vigilance sleuths, acting on a tip off, a team of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous raids at 12 places including two residential buildings and a market complex in Ganjam, Padhi’s paternal house in Ganjam, office at Berhampur, farmhouse at Dimiriaatha in Khallikote, Harveen school building and a shopping complex at Hillpatna, under-construction buildings at Ambapua and Pankalapalli, house of a contractor named Sachin Padhi at Jai Prakash Nagar, house of a contractor named Simanchal Patra at Gosani Nuagaon, house of Padhi’s nephew Ashok Panda at Godavarish Nagar, residential quarter at VIP Lane and a flat in Nayapalli, SP Swain added.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets will be declared by the authorities soon as the raids are still underway. ASI D.K Padhi, P. Chhotray, Constables Uma Charan Nayak, Dilip Pradhan, Narayan Sethi and Nilu Hota were present during the raid.

PNN