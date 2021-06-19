Mumbai: Indian ultra high net worth individuals (UHNI) are likely to invest up to $30 billion in tech start-ups in India by 2025.

According to newly-launched report titled, “Turning Ideas to Gold,” jointly prepared by 256 Network and Praxis Global Alliance, India expects to add 95 new tech unicorns to its 56-strong unicorn pool by 2025.

As per the report, India is expected to have around 10,000 UHNIs, which will include business leaders, celebrities, NRIs, and digital entrepreneurs with a cumulative wealth of $700 billion by 2024.

Family Offices are being set up as full-service private wealth management services to cater to one, or a small clutch of these ultra-high-net-worth individuals, it added.

Currently, India has over 140 Family Offices catering to Indian UHNIs and heavily investing in the Indian start-up space. They have been pro-actively involved in more than 50 such deals every year since 2015.

Infosys co-founder and Pratithi Family Office promoter Kris Gopalakrishnan said: “Investments in innovative start-ups have emerged as a lucrative alternate asset class when compared to traditional investments like equity, debt, commodities, and real estate.

“However, it is difficult to get exposure to high-growth portfolios that use innovations to solve real challenges and build large companies in a relatively short period of time. Backing such companies requires deep expertise, strong networks, patience, and sufficient capital. Funds run by professionals provide that opportunity to Indian Family Offices and UHNIs,” he said.

IANS