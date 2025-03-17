New Delhi: Incumbent Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh will face vice-president Rajesh Bhandari, secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita and Kerala State Amateur Boxing Association secretary D Chandralal for the organisation’s top post in the elections to be held March 28.

Ajay Singh, who is vying for his third consecutive term as BFI chief, is also a chairman of SpiceJet Airlines. Bhandari, who is Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association president, has also filed a nomination for the vice-president north zone post while Chandralal also filed a nomination for the joint secretary south zone.

Four candidates will be in the fray for the post of secretary-general and seven have filed nominations for the treasurer.

For the secretary’s post, the nominated candidates are; Uttar Pradesh’s Pramod Kumar, Karnataka’s Satish N, Odisha’s Anil Kumar Bohidar, and incumbent treasurer Digvijay Singh (Madhya Pradesh). Digvijay has also filed a nomination for the treasurer’s post.

The official list of the nominated candidates was published on Monday and scrutiny of nominations will be done Tuesday, as per the election schedule put out by returning officer, Justice (retd) RK Gauba.

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also expected to contest for president post but his nomination was rejected by BFI chief Ajay Singh. “Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association) – The State Unit had sent the name, however, he is found ineligible for violation of Boxing Federation of India notice dated 07.03.2025 and National Sports Development Code of India, 2011,” the BFI had clarified in its statement.

Last month, with the elections for the BFI being delayed and rising complaints of mismanagement, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a five-member Adhoc Committee including senior boxer Shiva Thapa to manage day-to-day affairs of the organisation till all issues are resolved.