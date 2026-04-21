Bhadrak: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Bhadrak Child Helpline rescued fourteen minors from a train who were suspected of being trafficked from Bihar.

The children, suspected to belong to a minority community, were found on Jan Shatabdi Express Monday night after the State Child Protection Unit received inputs about suspected trafficking.

Acting on the tip-off, Child Protection Unit alerted the RPF in Bhadrak. By the time officials reached station, train had already departed. The team followed it to Jajpur, searched coaches and rescued children.

They were later brought back to Bhadrak.

Officials said a man was accompanying the minors from Bihar. The purpose of their travel and who brought them is yet to be ascertained.

The RPF and the Child Protection Unit have launched a detailed investigation.