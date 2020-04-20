Aradi: People across the world, including artists are finding ways to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. They are also trying to spread an awareness campaign about the disease through their work. Most of these people are taking to social media platforms to drive home their point. An artist in Aradi locality of Bhadrak district is no exception. He is using his painting to spread awareness about the novel COVID-19 virus.

Mrutunjaya depends on his livelihood by selling paintings. However, due to lockdown, sales have come to a standstill. However, that hasn’t prevented Mrutunjaya from continuing his art. He paints on hoping to spread knowledge about coronavirus.

Mrutunjaya said he felt the urge to spread awareness about the deadly virus when he saw people breaking lockdown and shutdown guidelines. And he has been pursuing his aim relentlessly.

Mrutunjaya has made imaginary paintings of the COVID-19 virus. Along with the painting he has written messages regarding the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. He wakes-up every morning and visits the areas like Aradi, Sundarpur, Nandapur and Olaga on his cycle. He hangs his paintings on the handles of his cycle so that people can read the messages.

“I used to paint religious places and make clay idols of various deities. These days however, my main aim is to make people take precautions against coronavirus. So I am doing my bit,” informed Mrutunjaya.

“After I found a lack of awareness among locals regarding coronavirus, I decided to get into action. Every morning I visit different places with my paintings to educate people while maintaining social distancing norms,” Mrutunjaya added.

Mrutunjaya informed that he doesn’t earn anything from his efforts. It doesn’t bother him though. “When I see people following norms strictly now, I feel like a warrior fighting a giant monster,” Mrutunjaya asserted.

PNN