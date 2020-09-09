Bhadrak: It seems that the pandemic coronavirus is not ready to spare anyone, especially the frontline warriors who are trying to prevent the disease from spreading. Bhadrak has been one of the worst COVID-19-hit districts and Wednesday a bureaucrat tested positive for the disease. Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dhamnagar Durgacharan Murmu has contracted the virus locally.

Informing about this development on his official Twitter handle, District Collector Gyana Das ‘wished Murmu a speedy recovery’. As Murmu will undergo treatment, the ABDO will function as the BDO In-charge during his absence, the Collector added.

Following the new development, fire brigade personnel has started sanitising the BDO office here. The employees who have come in contact with the BDO have been asked to undergo quarantine for 14 days. If they show any symptoms of COVID-19 infection their swab samples will also be sent for testing.

Earlier, August 22 Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had tested positive for COVID-19. The tehsildar of Chandbali has also been hit by the virus in the recent past.

Bhadrak district reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It took the district’s tally of infected people to 3,503. Currently there are 803 active cases that are being treated at different COVID-19 hospitals in the district. So far there have been nine fatalities, though most of the deceased had other comorbidities.

