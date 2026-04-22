Bhadrak: A 17-yearold student, son of a local BJP leader, was rescued with multiple stab injuries from the Nalang canal under Rural police limits in Bhadrak Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim, Rajiv Lochan Pani, son of BJP leader Sumitra Pani of Motel Square, was found unconscious in the canal by locals, who alerted his family. He had left home around 7pm Monday but did not return, and his mobile phone was switched off, triggering a search.

At around 6am Tuesday, a passerby spotted him and informed his mother. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to Cuttack due to his critical condition. Doctors said Rajiv sustained over 10 deep stab wounds on the neck, face, abdomen and back, causing heavy blood loss.

His mother alleged that he named a friend as the attacker and claimed the accused later contacted others to check if he was alive. The family also reported his mobile phone, gold chain and bracelet missing. Police have detained two persons, including a friend of the victim, and launched an investigation. Locals alleged rising anti-social activities along the canal road and nearby casuarina groves, demanding intensified night patrolling.