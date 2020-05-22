Bhadrak: Inmates of a number of quarantine centres in Bhadrak district staged sit-in protests Friday. They showed resent against the apathy meted out to them by the administration. At the time of writing this copy, inmates of quarantine centres in Sugo, Binayakpur and Adhuan panchayats under Basudevpur block are continuing with the remonstrations. So also are the inmates at the quarantine centre in Nandapur panchayat under Tihidi block.

Inmates have brought up several issues to narrate their tale of woes. Most of the inmates are migrant workers who have returned from outside their states. They said that they have been put in isolation for the past 15 days. However, swab samples for testing have not been collected even once during this period.

Inmates of the centres who are protesting have also boycotted breakfast and lunch. They have said that till their grievances are looked into, they will continue to fast.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) Pradeep Khuntia however, clarified why samples have not been collected for testing. “Tests will be conducted only for outstation returnees who show symptoms of COVID-19 infections,” Khuntia said.

It should be stated here that the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Basudevpur block only.

PNN