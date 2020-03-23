Bhadrak: Town police here arrested a shopkeeper Monday for violating restrictions imposed by the district administration to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The ‘Janata Curfew’ was very successful here Sunday with all business establishments closed except for emergency services. The administration had extended the lockdown to Monday also and it will now continue till March 29. However, a cement shop owner of Gaba Sahi area in Bhadrak town had opened his shop, violating the district administration’s order.

Coming to know about the shop, police acted swiftly and arrested the shopkeeper. He was arrested and later produced in a court and remanded to police custody.

Police were proactive here Monday in all parts of the town to implement the lockdown.

