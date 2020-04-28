Bhadrak: Out of the seven new cases Odisha reported Monday, three are from Bhadrak, taking the district’s tally to 19.

As per information shared by the Health and Family Welfare Department on its website, all the affected persons are male and they are 45 years, 28 years and 29 years old respectively. Of the three, two are from Basudevpur block and the other belongs to Bant block. All the patients have West Bengal travel history.

Since Bant block has received its first COVID-19 case, the district administration has intensified its fight against the invisible, deadly virus. However, the cause of concern is that all the cases are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the administration has declared Kismatkrushnapur and Chudamani of Basudevpur block and Charigaon panchayat of Bant block as containment zones, taking the total containment zones in the district to 21.

While all the entry and exit points have been barricaded, the residents have been asked not to come out of their houses until further orders. The district administration will help the residents in the areas coming under containment zones get their essentials at their doorsteps.

