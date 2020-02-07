Mumbai: Actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu will meet his mother’s former Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan at the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. It should be stated here that Maine Pyar Kiya was the movie with which Salman Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry. It turned out be one of the biggest grossers in the late 1980s.

Yes in the last decade or so Salman has always given Rs 100-plus crore hits, but it was Maine Pyar Kiya which set him on the way.

Abhimanyu, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor will be joined by his Nikamma co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.

Excited about going on the show, Abhimanyu said: “Salman always wanted me to do a commercial film. Now that I am doing Nikamma, it is my way of inviting Salman by going on his show and inviting him to see our film.”

Just a while ago, Abhimanyu and Shirley had recreated some of the iconic moments of Maine Pyar Kiya celebrating 30 years of the film.

While the film marks debut of YouTube sensation Shirley, Abhimanyu will be sporting a different avatar for his second film.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. It is set to release June 5.

