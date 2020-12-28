Bhanjanagar: The healthcare sector will see a major overhaul in Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district. The state government has decided to invest Rs 17.90 crore for setting up of a special hi-tech women and infant ward on the premises of the Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital. Besides, Rs 7 more crore will be spent for the upgradation of infrastructure and facilities of the sub-divisional hospital.

This was revealed by state Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh at a meeting of the Bhanjanagar Sub-divisional Rogi Kalyan Samiti Saturday.

The minister also said that a new building for the medical staff and a new bicycle stand will be set up. Ambulance will be provided with funds to be made available from MPLAD fund while Rs 5 lakh will be made available from MLALAD fund for a drinking water facility, sanitation and setting up of high mast lights on the hospital premises.

As the number of patients turning up for the hospital has been increasing over the years, dialysis and physiotherapy facilities will be put in place, it was learnt.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sitansu Shekhar Satpathy pointed out various problems of the hospital. On the occasion, the minister inaugurated a solid waste management plant near the fish spawn production centre. The plant was set up at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore.

