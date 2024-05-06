Kendrapara: This coastal district lacks a major industry with most of the residents earning their livelihood from agriculture. However, toxic effluents discharged by companies spread across four neighbouring districts, have made it living hell for people residing here. These chemicals have turned the waters of the seven rivers flowing through this district toxic. Sources pointed out Sunday that the water is not fit for consumption by either human beings or animals. It also cannot be used for agricultural purposes.

Most of these industrial units are located in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts. These companies are polluting the water as well as the atmosphere, locals informed. The chemicals are also harming marine life and the green cover in this district, they added. Residents here pointed out that the administration in this district is not making any effort to prevent or control pollution. They said that they have approached officials time and again to take steps to prevent pollution, but to no avail. Some of them stated that the only way left is to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Environmentalist Samarendra Mahali pointed out that the toxic effluents and fumes emitted by the industrial units are also causing various forms of diseases including cancer. “The district administration has been informed a number of times on this issue, but it has not taken any steps,” Mahali alleged. He threatened that he will soon file a case on this issue, he informed. Mahali stated that 16 mega industries in Jagatsinghpur district lie close to Mahakalpara block. Toxic chemicals and gases like ammonia, nitrogen, hydrogen, sulphur dioxide and chlorine are regularly being discharged by these units. He stated that not only the rivers have been polluted, but those 27 other water bodies have been affected.

Social activist Pratap Chandra Padhi said that the Central Ground Water Board had conducted a survey of the water samples collected from several parts of this district in 2011, 2017 and 2021. It was found that the samples had toxic chemicals content like nitrate, iron and fluoride and that too more than the permissible limits. A team of experts comprising Biotechnology Reader, BC Behera of North Odisha University at Baripada, SK Dutta from IRS in Bangalore and RR Mishra from the School of Biotechnology at MITS in Bhubaneswar had also filed a report on pollution and how it is affecting this district. They stated in the report that the industrial units in the four neighbouring districts are responsible for the alarming pollution level. They have said that industries in Talcher and Angul are discharging effluents in the Brahmani River while those in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur are responsible in polluting the Mahanadi.

Social activist Subhasis Sarangi said that pollution has deprived the ‘Bhitarkanika National Park’ from finding a place in the ‘World Heritage List’ He pointed out that if this situation persists it will lead to the extinction of many animals and marine creatures. When contacted, ADM Pitambar Samal said that the district administration has written a letter to state Environment department urging it to take action against the industries responsible for pollution.