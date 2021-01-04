Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has been accorded emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company said Monday that it is setting up four vaccine manufacturing facilities. The facilities will have a combined capacity of 700 million doses per annum.

The company denied allegations that the city-based vaccine maker lacks data of Covaxin. Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, said sufficient data has already been revealed and is available on the net.

“We have four facilities coming up. We are planning around 200 million doses (per annum) in Hyderabad, 500 million doses in other cities. By end of 2021 we will have 7,600 million doses capacity… As we speak we have 20 million doses,” Krishna told reporters. He said Covaxin is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials with 24,000 volunteers.

“I think we are the only company I can categorically say has got extensive research experience and extensive publication peer reviewed journals. Many people say that I am not transparent in my data. I think people should have the patience to read internet and look at what our articles are,” Krishna said on the allegations of data availability.

Krishna pointed out Indian companies are being targeted as inferior ones. He said his company’s work is no less than Pfizer, which also came out with a vaccine for coronavirus.