New Delhi: All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacy outlets across the country will remain open May 20 despite a nationwide shutdown call given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against e-pharmacies, sources said Tuesday.

This is in addition to several state-level pharmacy associations which have already opted out of the proposed nationwide strike, they said.

The move comes in the wake of representatives of the AIOCD recently meeting the national drug regulator and submitting concerns related to the functioning and regulation of e-pharmacies.

The regulator, the sources said, assured them that the issues raised are under active review and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is being examined to address legitimate concerns of retail pharmacy stakeholders.

Retail pharmacy associations from West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand have voluntarily submitted written assurances that they will not participate in the strike and have committed to ensuring there will be no disruption in the availability of medicines to the public on the proposed day of protest, they said.

According to them, several retail pharmacy associations across the country have decided not to participate in the proposed one-day strike, citing public interest and the need to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines.

The strike call was reportedly given by the AIOCD in connection with concerns relating to the operation of e-pharmacies.

“Any disruption in the functioning of chemist shops has the potential to cause serious inconvenience to patients, particularly vulnerable groups dependent on regular access to life-saving and essential medicines, besides impacting critical medical supply chains,” a source had said.

Recognising this, several retail pharmacy associations reviewed the situation and expressed satisfaction over the regulator’s constructive response, the sources had said.

PTI