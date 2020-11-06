Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the huge demand for Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it gets the necessary approval, the state government has asked Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) to start construction work for its vaccine manufacturing unit at Andharua here.

Holding a meeting in this regard, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy resolved pending issues for implementation of the project and directed the BBIL to start the ground level construction work within a fortnight. The company was asked to commence production within the schedule time.

Further, the BBIL was directed to set up a state-of-the-art biotech incubation centre, common facilities and IT corridor along with the first phase construction of the industry. The company was also urged to promote the local startups.

Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “The land is readily available at Biotech Park, Andharua for ground breaking works. The building plan as per the design has also been approved.”

“The startups in Odisha are doing well and many of them have already acquired patent for their innovations. As of now, around 774 startups are operating in various incubation centres out of whom around 65 incubates have acquired patent, trade mark and copy write etc. Around 75 startups are incubating in biotech and health sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the required statutory clearances and pollution control board’s permission have been availed for setting up of the unit, said Science and Technology Secretary Santosh Sarangi.

Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said, “Our unit at Andharua of Bhubaneswar would produce 10 types of vaccines including malaria and Covid vaccines. The total investment would be around Rs 300 crore. Best of the technology will be put in the unit.”