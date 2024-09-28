Bhubaneswar: Two days after granting permission for a polygraph test of suspended Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, a SubDivisional Judicial Magistrate court Friday allowed the Crime Branch to subject four other suspended cops of the police to a similar lie detector test. Those who will undergo the test include two women Assistant Sub-inspectors of police (ASIs), one woman Sub-Inspector (SI), and a constable, a senior Crime Branch officer, privy to the probe, said. He said SI Baisalini Panda, ASI Salilamayee Sahoo, ASI Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Hansda would be taken to Gujarat where they will undergo the test at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, the SDJM Court Wednesday granted permission to the investigators to conduct two non-invasive (brain mapping and polygraph) and one invasive (narco-analysis) tests on IIC Mishra who is facing serious charges of sexual assault and misbehaviour by the victim. It may be noted that Mishra and four other cops had been put under suspension by DGP YB Khurania September 18 after an Army officer’s female friend levelled charges of sexual assault and custodial torture against them.