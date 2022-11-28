Mumbai: Horror comedy Bhediya has earned approximately Rs 44 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in the first weekend of its release, the makers said Monday.

Fronted by Varun Dhawan, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and raised Rs 12.06 crore Friday. It collected Rs 14.60 crore on day two and posted its highest numbers on day three with Rs 17 crore.

Maddock Films, the production house behind the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy, said the first weekend box office total (worldwide gross) of Bhediya stood at Rs 43.67 crore.

Also Read – Yami Gautam’s ‘Lost’ lands direct-to-digital release on ZEE5

“#Bhediya jumps higher and howls louder at the box office, all thanks to your love!,” the banner said in a tweet.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.