Chennai: The shooting of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s eagerly awaited action entertainer Jailer 2, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has now been wrapped, its makers announced Tuesday.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, “Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! ⭐💥 It’s a wrap for #Jailer2 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial.”

The makers also shared pictures of a cake-cutting ceremony that took place to mark the completion of filming.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had said April 4 this year that the film was in its finishing stages. Answering questions posed by mediapersons at the airport, Rajinikanth had said that Jailer 2 was in its finishing stage. “The film is in its finishing stage. The production house will announce its date of release,” he said.

For the unaware, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons.

One of the prime reasons is that Jailer 2 promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

Jailer 1, which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film’s overseas distributor Ayngaran International, confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Sources close to the unit say that Jailer 2 has shaped up well on the lines of Jailer 1.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of Jailer 2 last year.

The shooting of the second part of Jailer began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced March 10 last year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi too have shot for Jailer 2.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part a blockbuster, is also scoring the music for the second part.