Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer creature comedy Bhediya has minted Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one.

A statement released by the makers read: “Creature Comedy #Bhediya opened to 12.06 crores gross box office worldwide Friday, Day One.”

“The film grew substantially by Friday evening, displaying a fantastic upward trend with Saturday morning shows already showing average 45 per cent growth over Friday morning, amidst positive reviews & word of mouth.”

Also Read – CBI trashes Manish Sisodia’s claim over officer’s suicide

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, released Friday. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.