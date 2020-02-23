Kolkata: Bhim Army activists Sunday took out a rally here to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR.

Participants in the rally walked from Ramlila Maidan near Moulali crossing to Park Circus Maidan, where Muslim women have been staging a sit-in against the controversial legislation, NRC and NPR since January 7.

The protesters walked the 3 km stretch holding placards against CAA, NRC and NPR. They also carried pictures of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad.

PTI