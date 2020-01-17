Patna: Bhimkund waterfall under Patna block in Keonjhar district is located in stunningly natural settings. This beautiful natural waterfall and a reservoir on river Baitarani is located exactly on the borders of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Its environment is encircled with verdant green forest. Lack of safety measures is a major concern for tourists. There were instance of tourists being swept away by currents while taking selfies near the waterfall. There is a need for safety barricades at risky places and regular police deployment during tourist season.

There is no information plaque to guide tourists to this place.

Locals lamented that there has not been much development of the waterfall which lies the Keonjhar side, as the state tourism department has not tagged it as a tourist place.

However, some developmental works have been carried out with Rs 30 lakh provided by the state tourism department. Rungta mines has built a watchtower at a cost of Rs 1 crore. But a lot more has to be done, locals noted.

Various quarters have resented this fact. The scenic place is nature’s delight for nature lovers, tourists and picnickers. Holy Baitarani river, which emerges from Gonasika and flows through Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, gurgles down nearby amid craggy bed at Dumuria under Patna tehsil.

This is here, the rivers crash down from craggy heights forming two beautiful and scary waterfalls called Sanakunda and Badakunda. Natural lovers are bewitched by its ethereal beauty.

The hazel blue water speeding down on crags makes the environment smoky.

Further huge roaring sound of waterfall provided music to the ears of the onlookers.

Locals regard this waterfall as the most sacred place in religious point of view. During annual celebration of Makar Sankranti, a large number of people gather at the place.

The place has its mythological significance. Legend has it that Pandavas were holed up here for some time during their exile.

Tired and weary under the hot scorching sun, Draupadi fainted owing to thirst. Bhima, the strongest of the Panchupandavs, slammed the ground with his mighty club. Immediately, water surged out and the pool came into being.

The reservoir or pool is said to be in an underground cave, about 30 m from the mouth. To the left of the entrance is a small Shivalinga (the phallic representation of Lord Shiva). But what’s truly astounding here is that the roof of the cave has a small opening just above the pool/reservoir as this is the spot Bhim is said to have hit with his club. The depth of the pool said to be bottomless.

If someone comes from Bhubaneswar by train, the nearest railway station for him is Harichandanpur railway station, 37 km Keonjhargarh Railway Station. It is 80 km from Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station.

By road, the place can be approachable from Dhenkikote (20 km) on State Highway-11 connecting Keonjhar and Panikoili.

District tourism officer Ramesh Chandra Nayak said efforts are on to accord tourism site status to the place. He exuded hope that the state government would give the scenic Bhimkund in the tourism map of Odisha.