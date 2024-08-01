Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was thrown open for tourists Thursday after a three-month-long break.

It was closed for tourists from May 1 to July 31 in view of the mating and nesting seasons of the saltwater crocodiles, said Manas Das, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of the park.

Bhitarkanika National Park with its beautiful assemblages of mangroves is acclaimed as the mini Amazon.

The three-month-long prohibition order had been imposed on tourists and the locals not to enter the forest areas as during the nesting and breeding time crocodiles turn more violent and the reptiles need tranquil and calm environment for mating and nesting, added the forest officer.

Around 114 salt-water crocodiles nested during the nesting season of the reptile this year in Bhitarkanika, added the forest officer.

The forest department has recently built a 600-metre-long wooden canopy bridge 15 meters above the ground in the mangrove forest of Bhitarkanika to provide an opportunity for tourists to get a close view of the wildlife and forest, added the forest officer.

PTI